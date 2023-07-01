RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rushmore Classic baseball tournament wrapped up Saturday at Pete Lien Field in Rapid City.
The Post 320 Stars squared off against the Post 22 Expos in the championship game.
The Stars jumped out a 2-1 lead after the first inning.
But after that, the Expos outscored the Stars 12-2 and went onto win the championship game, 13-4.
The Expos improve to 45-7 on the season, while Post 320 falls to 19-26.
Rushmore Classic results from Saturday
Post 22 Expos 13, Post 320 Stars 4 Championship game
Colorado Rogue 14, Belle Fourche 12 7th place game
Salem-Montrose-Canova 10, Spearfish 0 5th place game
Firecracker Tournament
Scores from Saturday, July 1
Pueblo 8, Papillion 4
Next Level 9, Premier West 4
Missoula 12, Premier West 9
RC Post 22 - 7, Papillion 6
RC Post 22 - 7, Rocky Mountain 5
Firecracker Tournament
Current Standings after Saturday, July 1
Rapid City Post 22 3-0
Next Level Baseball, NC 2-0
Pueblo 2-0
Rocky Mountain 1-1
Missoula 1-2
Premier West 0-3
Papillion, NE 0-3