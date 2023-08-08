STURGIS, S.D. - The Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club started back in 1936.
Two years later, the club begin promoting racing events which helped start the Sturgis Rally.
After 87 years, the club is still going strong and holds around 12 events every summer during the rally including the ever-popular PRO hill climb.
Dozens of riders from all over the region tried to conquer the hill on Monday at the Jackpine Gypsies Club Grounds.
Featured Highlights
251-450 Class
Troy Finn - Sturgis, SD
Scott Olsen - Molt, MT
451-700 Class
Jaden Foos - Billings, MT
Troy Finn - Sturgis, SD
Tristan Alexander - Billings, MT
The action continues on Wednesday, Aug. 9 with the Verta-X Hill Climb at 7 p.m. and the Pro-Am Hill Climb on Friday at 10 a.m.