SPEARFISH, S.D. - It certainly has been an up and down season for the Spearfish Sasquatch.
The Sasquatch finished the first half of the season in fourth place in the Independence League with an 11-14 record.
So far in the second half, the Sasquatch are only one game below .500.
Spearfish opened a three-game series on Monday night against the Sawtooth Sockeyes from Caldwell, Idaho.
Spearfish jumped out to a great start scoring five runs in the first two innings.
But the Sockeyes scored six runs in both the third and fourth innings to take a commanding lead.
Sawtooth defeated Spearfish, 17-11.
Gage Kracht and Luis Reyes were a force in the lineup for Spearfish, each collecting two hits.
Noah McCandless took the loss for Spearfish. He worked three innings, surrendering eight runs on eight hits, striking out two and walking three.
The Sasquatch will host the Sockeyes on Tuesday, July 11 at 6 p.m.