RAPID CITY, S.D. – The new school year is closing in fast, and families are continuing to get their students ready, which can get expensive quickly. To help families in the Rapid City area make sure their students have everything they need to succeed, the I.Am.Legacy organization held a school supplies drive on Saturday.
Located at Uptown Rapid, members of the organization had around 800 brand-new backpacks for kids, filled with supplies based on grade level. Going off of materials lists from kindergarten through 12th grade, families had to check in with volunteers to make sure their students received the proper backpack.
For I.Am.Legacy Founder and Lead Visionary Eric Bringswhite the school supplies giveaway, which was in its eleventh year, held a significant meaning to him. As a student he says he did not always have the proper supplies and tools to succeed, and by providing students that came on Saturday with the materials it ensures they will be ready to succeed.
"We want these youth just to focus only on their education. Our community's future relies on how big our youth can dream and we are real big on education," he explained. "Education is what changes the dynamics and makes this place better for everybody."
After picking up their school supplies, the organization had lunch available for families from a local food truck. A car show also took place for kids and families to enjoy as well.