RAPID CITY, S.D. - Golfers from all over western South Dakota gathered at the Hart Ranch on Monday for the Region 6B boys and girls golf tournaments.
The top two teams in each division qualified for their respective state tournaments which are coming up next month in Watertown.
Region 6B boys golf tournament
Hill City captured the Region 6B boys golf title with a total score of 265.
Wall and White River tied for second with 271.
Wyatt Larson of McIntosh shot a three-over 75 to win the individual title for the third year in a row.
Region 6B boys teams scores
1 Hill City +49 265
2 Wall +55 271
3 White River +55 271
4 Lemmon +59 275
5 Philip +64 280
6 Bison +124 340
7 Bennett County +130 346
8 Timber Lake +152 368
9 Newell +163 379
Region 6B boys individual results
1 Wyatt Larson - McIntosh +3 75
2 Masique Carley - Philip +13 85
3 TJ Beardt - White River +14 86
4 Leo Daiss - Hill City +15 87
5 David Hubacher - Hill City +16 88
Region 6B girls golf tournament
Bison claimed their third straight Region 6B girls championship.
Bison finished with a score of 266.
Jone county was second with a score of 320.
Allison Kahler from Bison was the medalist for the third straight year.
Kahler fired an 84, one stroke ahead of her teammate Greta Anderson.
Region 6B girls team scores
1 Bison +50 266
2 Jones Co. +104 320
3 Bennett County +135 351
4 Philip +152 368
5 Harding Co +163 379
6 White River +202 418
Region 6B girls individual results
1 Allison Kahler - Bison +12 84
2 Greta Anderson - Bison +13 85
3 Kamri Kittelson - Jones Co. +18 90
4 Kelsi Clements - Newell +22 94
5 Mary Carmichael - Bison +25 97