RAPID CITY, S.D. - Golfers from all over western South Dakota gathered at the Hart Ranch on Monday for the Region 6B boys and girls golf tournaments.

The top two teams in each division qualified for their respective state tournaments which are coming up next month in Watertown.

Region 6B boys golf tournament

Hill City captured the Region 6B boys golf title with a total score of 265.

Wall and White River tied for second with 271.

Wyatt Larson of McIntosh shot a three-over 75 to win the individual title for the third year in a row.

Region 6B boys teams scores

1     Hill City          +49       265

2    Wall                +55       271

3    White River    +55       271

4    Lemmon         +59       275

5    Philip              +64       280

6    Bison              +124    340

7    Bennett County     +130       346

8    Timber Lake   +152     368

9    Newell            +163     379

Region 6B boys individual results

1     Wyatt Larson  -  McIntosh         +3        75

2     Masique Carley  -  Philip            +13       85

3     TJ Beardt   -  White River           +14      86

4     Leo Daiss  -  Hill City                  +15      87

5     David Hubacher  -  Hill City        +16      88         

                

               

Region 6B girls golf tournament

Bison claimed their third straight Region 6B girls championship.

Bison finished with a score of 266.

Jone county was second with a score of 320.

Allison Kahler from Bison was the medalist for the third straight year.

Kahler fired an 84, one stroke ahead of her teammate Greta Anderson.  

Region 6B girls team scores

1     Bison                    +50     266

2     Jones Co.             +104     320

3     Bennett County    +135     351

4     Philip                     +152     368

5     Harding Co           +163     379

6     White River          +202     418

Region 6B girls individual results

1     Allison Kahler  -  Bison                  +12       84

2     Greta Anderson  - Bison               +13       85

3     Kamri Kittelson  -  Jones Co.        +18       90

4     Kelsi Clements  -  Newell             +22       94

5     Mary Carmichael  -  Bison            +25       97

