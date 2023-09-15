RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City Christian defeated the Custer Wildcats on Thursday in high school volleyball.
The Comets won by scores of 25-13, 25-14 and 25-20.
With the victory, Rapid City Christian improves to 16-4 on the season, while Custer falls to 5-7.
The Comets will travel to Pine Ridge on Saturday, Sept. 16 to play Red Cloud.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats will host Pine Ridge on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
High School Volleyball Scores from Thursday, Sept. 14
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Webster, 25-14, 25-15, 25-23
Avon def. Scotland, 25-12, 25-11, 25-11
Baltic def. Flandreau, 25-18, 25-11, 25-23
Belle Fourche def. Hot Springs, 25-21, 25-15, 25-16
Bon Homme def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-18, 22-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-5
Brandon Valley def. Tea Area, 26-24, 25-10, 25-14
Bridgewater-Emery def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-16, 25-12, 25-8
Castlewood def. Arlington, 26-24, 25-20, 25-18
Chester def. Howard, 25-8, 25-9, 25-12
Colman-Egan def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22
Dakota Valley def. Canton, 25-15, 26-24, 21-25, 21-25, 15-12
Dell Rapids def. Tri-Valley, 25-19, 25-10, 25-8
Deubrook def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18
Deuel def. Sisseton, 25-19, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18
Elkton-Lake Benton def. DeSmet, 25-15, 25-6, 25-10
Estelline/Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-15, 25-18, 25-12
Ethan def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18
Faith def. Kadoka Area, 25-14, 25-21, 25-21
Freeman def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-13, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19
Great Plains Lutheran def. Waubay/Summit, 25-19, 25-8, 25-15
Groton Area def. Clark/Willow Lake, 21-25, 25-23, 25-12, 25-17
Hamlin def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-19, 25-11, 25-16
Harrisburg def. Huron, 21-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-15
Herreid/Selby Area def. Leola-Frederick High School, 25-12, 18-25, 25-17, 25-14
Hill City def. Sturgis Brown, 20-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-17
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-12, 25-12, 25-15
Kimball/White Lake def. Winner, 25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 24-26, 16-14
Madison def. Vermillion, 25-9, 25-16, 25-23
McCook Central/Montrose def. Beresford, 25-23, 14-25, 25-23, 25-20
McIntosh def. Wakpala, 25-15, 25-19, 27-25
Milbank def. Florence/Henry, 25-13, 27-29, 26-24, 25-17
Miller def. Faulkton, 25-18, 25-15, 18-25, 25-16
Northwestern def. Ipswich, 25-15, 25-11, 25-9
Parker def. Alcester-Hudson, 16-25, 25-14, 12-25, 25-24, 15-11
Parkston def. Lennox, 25-20, 14-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-7
Philip def. Harding County, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17
Pine Ridge def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-7, 25-16, 25-17
Potter County def. McLaughlin, 25-16, 25-16, 25-22
Redfield def. Britton-Hecla, 18-25, 27-25, 25-8, 25-20
Sioux Falls Christian def. Jackson County Central, Minn., 25-14, 23-25, 25-19, 25-13
Sioux Falls Washington def. Aberdeen Central, 25-15, 25-17, 26-24
Spearfish def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-16, 25-10
St. Thomas More def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-12, 25-13, 25-16
Sully Buttes def. Lyman, 25-23, 17-25, 22-25, 26-24, 15-10
Todd County def. Little Wound, 25-23, 25-27, 25-27, 25-20, 15-9
Wessington Springs def. Crow Creek Tribal School, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17
West Central def. Chamberlain, 25-16, 25-20, 25-10
Wolsey-Wessington def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-18, 25-14, 25-18
Freeman Academy Triangular
Centerville def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 27-29, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13
Gayville-Volin High School def. Centerville, 18-25, 25-20, 25-10, 25-18
Gregory Triangular
Stuart, Neb. def. Gregory, 25-21, 25-17