RAPID CITY, S.D. - It was busy Saturday in high school and college volleyball.
The Rapid City Invitational Volleyball Tournament wrapped up at the Summit Arena.
After three rounds of pool play the 16 teams were divided into two brackets, Gold and Silver.
Rapid City Stevens squared off against the Central Cobblers in the finals of the Silver bracket.
The Raiders won the championship match with a victory over the Cobblers in straight sets, 25-21, 25-14.
Meanwhile, the Brookings Bobcats were the Gold bracket champions.
The Bobcats swept Dickinson by scores of 25-17 and 25-15.
Volleyball Scores
Rapid City Volleyball Tournament
Gold Bracket
Quarterfinal
Brookings def. Douglas, 25-23, 25-18
Dickinson, N.D. def. Custer, 25-14, 26-24
Rapid City Christian def. Belle Fourche, 25-11, 25-16
St. Thomas More def. Watford City, N.D., 25-19, 18-25, 25-16
Semifinal
Brookings def. St. Thomas More, 25-11, 25-16
Dickinson, N.D. def. Rapid City Christian, 25-22, 25-22
Championship
Brookings def. Dickinson, N.D., 25-17, 25-15
Silver Bracket
Quarterfinal
Hill City def. Kadoka Area, 25-11, 25-20
Hot Springs def. Lakota Tech, 25-16, 27-25
Rapid City Central def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-13, 25-12
Rapid City Stevens def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-15
Semifinal
Rapid City Central def. Hot Springs, 25-21, 25-16
Rapid City Stevens def. Hill City, 25-11, 25-16
Championship
Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Central, 25-21, 25-14
Women's College Volleyball
Yellow Jacket Classic in Spearfish
SPEARFISH, S.D. - Meanwhile, the Yellow Jacket Classic wrapped up Saturday in Spearfish.
South Dakota Mines split during the final day.
The Hardrockers lost to Northern State in straight sets.
But the Hardrockers bounced back to beat MSU-Billings, 3-0.
The scores against MSU - Billings were 25-23, 25-17 and 25-17.
South Dakota Mines will start conference play on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs.
Yellow Jacket Classic
Texas A&M Kingsville def. Black Hills State, 3-0