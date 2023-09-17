RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Sturgis boys soccer team squared off against St. Thomas More on Saturday morning.
The Scoopers dominated the match and defeated the Cavaliers, 10-0.
Not only did Sturgis earn its 8th win of the season, but Carsen Wolter set a new school record.
Wolter scored off a free kick midway through the first half, giving him 14 overall which is a new Sturgis school record for goals in a single season.
Wolter can add to his total on Sept. 30 when the Scoopers wrap up the regular season at home against Douglas-RC Christian-New Underwood.
Meanwhile, St. Thomas More is now 2-7 on the season.
The Cavaliers will host Douglas on Sept. 23.
Boys Soccer Scores
Douglas-RC Christian-New Underwood 2, Belle Fourche 1
Custer 3, James Valley Christian 3
Sturgis 10, St. Thomas More 0
Girls Soccer Scores
St. Thomas More 3, Sturgis 1