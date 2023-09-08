RAPID CITY, S.D. - Crosstown rivals Rapid City Central and Stevens split a pair of soccer matches on Thursday at Sioux Park Stadium.
Girls Soccer
Rapid City Central handed the Stevens girls soccer team its first loss of the season by a score of 3-0.
Kiley Mellum, Jada Backes and Bailey Merchant all scored for the Cobblers.
Rapid City Central improves to 7-0-1 on the season, while Stevens falls to 7-1.
The Cobblers return to action on Sept. 14 against St. Thomas More.
Meanwhile, the Raiders will host St. Thomas More on Sept. 12.
Boys Soccer
The Rapid City Stevens boys soccer team bounced back from its recent loss to Sturgis to shut out Central on Thursday night, 2-0.
After a scoreless first half, Luther Busching scored two goals in the second half for the Raiders.
Meanwhile, Conner Warren had 13 saves for Central.
Stevens improves to 5-3 on the season, while Central is now 2-4-2 on the year.
The Raiders will host St. Thomas More on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The Cobblers will square off against St. Thomas More on Sept. 14.
Girls Soccer Scores
RC Central 3, RC Stevens 0
Sturgis 2, Douglas-RC Christian 1
Spearfish 10, Belle Fourche 0
Boys Soccer Scores
RC Stevens 2, RC Central 0
Sturgis 5, Douglas-RC Christian 0
Spearfish 8, Belle Fourche 0