RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Stevens girls soccer team pulled out a tough win over Sioux Falls Washington on Friday to improve to 3-0 on the season.
The Raiders extending their perfect season on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Sioux Falls Lincoln.
Stevens junior Bailey Fox scored the only goal of the match midway through the first half.
The Raiders will travel across the state on Aug. 25-26 to play Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Jefferson.
Girls Soccer Scores
RC Central 4, SF Washington 0
RC Stevens 1, SF Lincoln 0
Mitchell 1, Spearfish 0
Sturgis 6, Huron 0
Groton Area 4, St. Thomas More 1
SF Christian 4, Belle Fourche 0
RC Central vs SF Washington in boys soccer
Rapid City Central improved to .500 on the season with a win over Sioux Falls Washington on Saturday, 1-0.
It was scoreless after the first half.
But Jace Jandreau scored a goal in the second half for Central.
Clayton Kepler recorded the assist.
The Cobblers will play Sioux Falls Jefferson and Roosevelt on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26.
Boys Soccer Scores
RC Central 1, SF Washington 0
SF Lincoln 2, RC Stevens 1
SF Christian 12, Belle Fourche 0
Huron 2, Sturgis 1
Spearfish 10, Mitchell 2