RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Central girls soccer team is off to a strong start.
The Cobblers opened the season last weekend with victories over Watertown and Brookings.
In fact, Central has outscored its opponents, 12-0 in its first two games.
But the Cobblers faced a tough Sioux Falls Lincoln team on Friday in their home opener at Sioux Park Stadium.
It was scoreless after the first 40 minutes of play.
But each team scored in the second half and the match ended in a 1-1 tie.
Kaysie Dahl scored a goal for Central in the 51st minute.
However, the Patriots tied it up in the 70th minute with a goal by Cail Doohen.
The Cobblers return to action on Saturday against Sioux Falls Washington at 9 a.m. at Noordermeer Field in Rapid City.
Girls Soccer Scores
RC Central 1, SF Lincoln 1
RC Stevens 3, SF Washington 2
Groton Area 6, Belle Fourche 0
Mitchell 10, Sturgis 2
Spearfish 6, Huron 0
SF Christian 5, St. Thomas More 0
Boys Soccer Scores
SF Lincoln 2, RC Central 0
RC Stevens 6, SF Washington 4
- Luther Busching scored a hat trick for the Raiders
Sturgis 4, Mitchell 1
Spearfish 2, Huron 1