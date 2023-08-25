STURGIS, S.D. - It was a busy Friday night in high school football.
Rapid City Central opened the new season by traveling to Sturgis to take on the Scoopers.
With a new head coach this year, the Cobblers were looking to turn things around and snap a 15-game losing streak.
Unfortunately, the Scoopers pulled away in the second half to beat the Cobblers, 20-7.
Rapid City Central will host Sioux Falls Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 3 p.m. in the Rushmore Bowl.
Meanwhile, Sturgis will entertain Mitchell on Friday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.
High School Football Scores
Friday, August 25
Alcester-Hudson 38, Corsica/Stickney 8
Avon 62, Burke 21
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 36, Flandreau 2
Britton-Hecla 44, Florence/Henry 16
Canistota 30, Howard 18
Canton 30, Sioux Falls Christian 16
Chester 63, Centerville 34
Clark/Willow Lake 6, Webster 0
Dakota Valley 21, Vermillion 0
Dell Rapids 44, Madison 13
Deubrook 44, Colman-Egan 14
Deuel 26, Aberdeen Roncalli 0
Douglas 34, Belle Fourche 16
Elk Point-Jefferson 41, Baltic 6
Elkton-Lake Benton 49, Estelline/Hendricks 0
Faith 50, Newell 8
Faulkton 40, Hitchcock-Tulare 0
Freeman Academy/Marion 50, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 0
Gayville-Volin High School 42, Colome 22
Great Plains Lutheran 45, Waverly-South Shore 0
Groton Area 56, Redfield 6
Hamlin 42, Dell Rapids St. Mary 6
Hanson 60, Irene-Wakonda 0
Harding County/Bison Co-op 28, Kadoka Area 26
Herreid/Selby Area 24, Timber Lake 13
Ipswich 48, Northwestern 10
Jones County 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 6
Lemmon/McIntosh 22, Dupree 6
Lennox 42, Chamberlain 29
Lyman 36, New Underwood 12
Milbank 9, Beresford 0
Mobridge-Pollock 42, Dakota Hills 8
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 52, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 19
Parkston 46, Platte-Geddes 0
Philip 22, Wall 12
Pierre T F Riggs High School 32, Aberdeen Central 0
Potter County 26, Sully Buttes 12
Sioux Falls Jefferson 28, Harrisburg 21, OT
Sioux Falls Lincoln 43, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7
Sioux Falls Washington 27, Rapid City Stevens 7
Sioux Valley 42, Sisseton 7
Spearfish 51, St. Thomas More 27
Stanley County 38, DeSmet 30
Sturgis Brown 20, Rapid City Central 7
Tea Area 27, Huron 26
Tri-Valley 45, Parker 13
Viborg-Hurley 50, Garretson 0
Warner 41, Leola/Frederick 0
Watertown 33, Brookings 0
White River 40, Bennett County 22
Winner 46, Wagner 6
Wolsey-Wessington 48, Gregory 32
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 59, Scotland 13
Yankton 42, Mitchell 0