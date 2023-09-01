RAPID CITY, S.D. - As we kick off the month of September, it's week three of the high school football season.
It was another busy Friday night on the schedule including a big match-up in Rapid City.
St. Thomas More hosted Rapid City Christian.
The Cavaliers came out on top 7-0 in a tightly-contested duel against the Comets.
The only touchdown came early in the second quarter when Chase Donnelly scored on a one-yard touchdown run.
St. Thomas More and Rapid City Christian are both 1-1 on the season.
The Cavaliers return to action on Sept. 8 at Belle Fourche.
Meanwhile, the Comets will host Custer on Friday, Sept. 8.