RAPID CITY, S.D. - As we kick off the month of September, it's week three of the high school football season.

It was another busy Friday night on the schedule including a big match-up in Rapid City.

St. Thomas More hosted Rapid City Christian.

The Cavaliers came out on top 7-0 in a tightly-contested duel against the Comets.

The only touchdown came early in the second quarter when Chase Donnelly scored on a one-yard touchdown run.

St. Thomas More and Rapid City Christian are both 1-1 on the season.

The Cavaliers return to action on Sept. 8 at Belle Fourche.

Meanwhile, the Comets will host Custer on Friday, Sept. 8.

