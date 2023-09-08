BOX ELDER, S.D. - The Douglas Patriots kicked off week four of the high school football season on Friday by hosting the Spearfish Spartans.

The Spartans scored early and often and defeated the Patriots, 47-20.

In fact, Spearfish scored all 47 of its points in the first half.

The Spartans improve to 2-1 on the season, while the Patriots fall to 1-2.

Spearfish will host Brookings on Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, Douglas will play at Tea Area on Sept. 15th.

High School Football Scores

Friday, Sept. 8

Aberdeen Roncalli 50, Dakota Hills 0

Alcester-Hudson 62, Garretson 7

Avon 52, Gayville-Volin High School 22

Brandon Valley 32, Rapid City Central 0

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 8, Parker 6

Canistota 57, Florence/Henry 6

Canton 28, Lennox 20

Chamberlain 47, Lakota Tech 14

Chester 42, Arlington 6

Colome 50, Burke 28

Corsica/Stickney 54, Centerville 14

DeSmet 57, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6

Dell Rapids 20, Hot Springs 14

Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Castlewood 16

Deuel 27, Webster 15

Dupree 26, Timber Lake 6

Elkton-Lake Benton 39, Deubrook 30

Estelline/Hendricks 48, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 0

Faulkton 56, Sully Buttes 20

Flandreau 34, Baltic 20

Gregory 52, Bennett County 0

Groton Area 14, Clark/Willow Lake 0

Hamlin 57, Britton-Hecla 12

Harding County/Bison Co-op 32, Lemmon/McIntosh 14

Herreid/Selby Area 49, Newell 8

Hitchcock-Tulare 56, Waverly-South Shore 38

Howard 54, Colman-Egan 20

Huron 41, Brookings 6

Ipswich 44, Northwestern 6

Leola-Frederick High School 53, Great Plains Lutheran 16

Lyman 34, White River 32, OT

Mobridge-Pollock 40, Redfield 20

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56, Jim River 12

Omaha Nation, Neb. 28, Crow Creek Tribal School 18

Parkston 16, Hanson 6

Philip 53, Jones County 0

Pierre T F Riggs High School 62, Mitchell 8

Platte-Geddes 17, Kimball/White Lake 14, 2OT

Rapid City Christian 14, Custer 12

Sioux Falls Christian 14, Dakota Valley 7

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 41, Tea Area 30

Sioux Valley 53, Hill City 0

Spearfish 47, Douglas 20

St. Thomas More 46, Belle Fourche 0

Tiospa Zina Tribal 34, McLaughlin 0

Tri-Valley 46, Sisseton 0

Vermillion 22, Milbank 20, OT

Viborg-Hurley 34, Bon Homme 21

Wagner 32, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 12

Wall 54, Kadoka Area 12

Warner 61, Potter County 6

West Central 35, Madison 7

Winner 42, Beresford 13

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 22, McCook Central/Montrose 6

Yankton 31, Watertown 20

Tags