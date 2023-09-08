BOX ELDER, S.D. - The Douglas Patriots kicked off week four of the high school football season on Friday by hosting the Spearfish Spartans.
The Spartans scored early and often and defeated the Patriots, 47-20.
In fact, Spearfish scored all 47 of its points in the first half.
The Spartans improve to 2-1 on the season, while the Patriots fall to 1-2.
Spearfish will host Brookings on Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, Douglas will play at Tea Area on Sept. 15th.
High School Football Scores
Friday, Sept. 8
Aberdeen Roncalli 50, Dakota Hills 0
Alcester-Hudson 62, Garretson 7
Avon 52, Gayville-Volin High School 22
Brandon Valley 32, Rapid City Central 0
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 8, Parker 6
Canistota 57, Florence/Henry 6
Canton 28, Lennox 20
Chamberlain 47, Lakota Tech 14
Chester 42, Arlington 6
Colome 50, Burke 28
Corsica/Stickney 54, Centerville 14
DeSmet 57, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6
Dell Rapids 20, Hot Springs 14
Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Castlewood 16
Deuel 27, Webster 15
Dupree 26, Timber Lake 6
Elkton-Lake Benton 39, Deubrook 30
Estelline/Hendricks 48, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 0
Faulkton 56, Sully Buttes 20
Flandreau 34, Baltic 20
Gregory 52, Bennett County 0
Groton Area 14, Clark/Willow Lake 0
Hamlin 57, Britton-Hecla 12
Harding County/Bison Co-op 32, Lemmon/McIntosh 14
Herreid/Selby Area 49, Newell 8
Hitchcock-Tulare 56, Waverly-South Shore 38
Howard 54, Colman-Egan 20
Huron 41, Brookings 6
Ipswich 44, Northwestern 6
Leola-Frederick High School 53, Great Plains Lutheran 16
Lyman 34, White River 32, OT
Mobridge-Pollock 40, Redfield 20
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56, Jim River 12
Omaha Nation, Neb. 28, Crow Creek Tribal School 18
Parkston 16, Hanson 6
Philip 53, Jones County 0
Pierre T F Riggs High School 62, Mitchell 8
Platte-Geddes 17, Kimball/White Lake 14, 2OT
Rapid City Christian 14, Custer 12
Sioux Falls Christian 14, Dakota Valley 7
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 41, Tea Area 30
Sioux Valley 53, Hill City 0
Spearfish 47, Douglas 20
St. Thomas More 46, Belle Fourche 0
Tiospa Zina Tribal 34, McLaughlin 0
Tri-Valley 46, Sisseton 0
Vermillion 22, Milbank 20, OT
Viborg-Hurley 34, Bon Homme 21
Wagner 32, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 12
Wall 54, Kadoka Area 12
Warner 61, Potter County 6
West Central 35, Madison 7
Winner 42, Beresford 13
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 22, McCook Central/Montrose 6
Yankton 31, Watertown 20