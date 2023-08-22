RAPID CITY, S.D. - Last season's win total may not reflect it.
But the Rapid City Stevens football program believes it has a solid foundation heading into the 2023 season.
The Raiders return a core group of players.
The Raiders lost 17 seniors to graduation but they return a core group of players this year.
All-state linebacker Tate Crosswait will play a major role on the defensive side of the ball, along with Bryce Swanson and Madinko Hawley.
Plus, the raiders return two gifted wide receivers this year in Cael Meisman and Beck Morgan.
Meanwhile, Jacob Johnston is expected to be the starting quarterback this season.
"He's been in the program for four years and he's worked extremely hard," said Stevens head football coach Michael Scott. "Jacobs has been one of those kids in the off season. He's showing up, made sure that he's been working and fine tuning his skill set. So I think this year we'll see him step in. He's a he's a big kid. He's about six, two and a half, right at about 200 pounds and he can really spin it."
Raiders looking for consistency this season.
Rapid City Stevens finished with a record of 3-7 last year and lost to O'Gorman in the state quarterfinals.
However, three of those losses were by 13 points or less.
Stevens head coach Michael Scott believes his team will continue to improve and hopefully make a deeper run in the playoffs.
He says the key to success this season is consistency.
"I think if we can execute on a high level, minimize on some of the mental mistakes, eliminate some of the turnovers and penalties, I think we have a chance to build off of what we've done the last two years," said Scott. "If we can go out and play good, solid football as a unit across the board, I think the record will reflect that."
"I think if everybody can stay assignment perfect, we'll be really good," said Stevens senior Bryce Swanson. "I mean, we got a whole bunch of ballers out here. We got a bunch of great athletes on both sides of the ball. I mean, if we keep our assignments right, we follow our coaches directions, I think we'll be pretty dang good."
Rapid City Stevens opens the season on Friday, Aug. 25 on the road against Sioux Falls Washington.
A year ago, the Raiders defeated the Warriors, 26-21.
Then on September 2, Stevens will host Douglas in the Rushmore Bowl.