RAPID CITY, S.D. - The O'Gorman football team put on a strong performance on Friday, showing why they are the No. 2 ranked team in Class 11AAA.

The Knights defeated Rapid City Stevens 47-0.

The Raiders are now 1-3 on the season, while the Knights improve to 4-0.

Stevens will look to snap a two game losing streak on Saturday, Sept. 23, as the Raiders entertain Brandon Valley at 4 p.m.

The Lynx are currently 2-2 on the year.

Tags