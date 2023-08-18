RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City Christian opened the high school football season on Friday night by hosting the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers.
It was scoreless after the first quarter.
But Rapid City Christian scored three times in the second quarter and the Comets went on to beat the Golddiggers, 44-0.
Junior quarterback Simon Kieffer rushed for two touchdowns to give the Comets a 13-0 lead.
Then with five second remaining in the first half, Simon Kieffer connected with Benson Kieffer on a short pass.
Benson then pitched it to Braylon Marshall on the hook and ladder play.
Marshall then scrambled 20 yards down the sideline for the touchdown to make it 20-0 at halftime.
Overall, Simon Kieffer rushed for two touchdowns and passed for four touchdowns.
Rapid City Christian is off now until they play at St. Thomas More on Sept. 1.
Meanwhile, the Golddiggers will host Hill City on Sept. 1.
High School Football Scores from Friday, Aug. 18
Aberdeen Roncalli 14, Groton Area 0
Alcester-Hudson 51, Centerville 18
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 43, Baltic 0
Britton-Hecla 20, Great Plains Lutheran 16
Canistota 55, Irene-Wakonda 0
Chester 40, Garretson 0
Corsica/Stickney 60, Gayville-Volin High School 30
DeSmet 40, Castlewood 12
Dell Rapids St. Mary 38, Waverly-South Shore 12
Deubrook 22, Estelline/Hendricks 6
Deuel 26, Clark/Willow Lake 8
Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Parker 6
Faulkton 24, Ipswich 6
Flandreau 14, McCook Central/Montrose 0
Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 56, Burke 19
Hamlin 54, Florence/Henry 0
Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Northwestern 0
Howard 26, Hanson 0
Leola/Frederick 26, Herreid/Selby Area 0
Lyman 36, Jones County 16
Parkston 60, Kimball/White Lake 14
Potter County 68, Newell 30
Rapid City Christian 44, Lead-Deadwood 0
Stanley County 42, Sully Buttes 20
Timber Lake 32, Lemmon/McIntosh 6
Viborg-Hurley 54, Sunshine Bible Academy 0
Wagner 39, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 28
Webster 20, Mobridge-Pollock 6
Winner 8, Tri-Valley 0, 3OT
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 0
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 36, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 8