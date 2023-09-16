RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Central football team was hoping to pick up its first win of the season on Friday night.
However, the Cobblers faced a huge challenge by hosting the third ranked Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers jumped out to an early lead and went onto beat the Cobblers, 41-0.
Central has been shut out three times so far this season.
The Cobblers, who fall to 0-4, return to action on Friday, Sept. 22.
Central will host Sioux Falls Washington who is 1-3 on the season.