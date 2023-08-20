HILL CITY, S.D. - The Hill City Rangers kicked off the high school football season on Saturday by hosting Tripp-Delmont.
After the Thunderhawks jumped out a 20-0 lead in the 2nd quarter, the Rangers closed the gap with a last second touchdown in the first half.
Devin Buehler connected with Zane Messick for a 20-yard touchdown to make it 20-8.
But Tripp-Delmont would go onto win, 52-14.
The Rangers will take a week off now before playing Lead-Deadwood on Sept. 1.
High School Football Scores from Saturday
Arlington 50, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 12
Hot Springs 55, Redfield 0
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 52, Hill City 14
