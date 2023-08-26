BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. - For the first time in a few years, the Douglas Patriots football team has earned a victory.
Douglas snapped a long losing streak on Friday with a win over the Belle Fourche Broncs, 34-16.
Douglas turned in some big plays in the first quarter.
Quarterback Aiden Russell hooked up with Jason Fisher for a 70 touchdown pass.
Moments later, Matthew Denekamp received a punt and returned it 96 yards for a touchdown.
The Patriots return to action on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Rapid City Stevens at the Rushmore Bowl.
On the other hand, Belle Fourche will travel across the state to play Dell Rapids on Sept. 1.