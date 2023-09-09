RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City Christian hosted the Custer Wildcats on Friday in high school football.
Touchdowns were hard to come by in this game.
But the Comets were able to pull out a 2-point win over the Wildcats 14-12.
Rapid City Christian is now 2-1 on the season.
The Comets hit the road on Saturday, Sept. 16 to play Mount Vernon-Plankinton.
Custer falls to 0-3.
The Wildcats return to action on Friday, Sept. 15 at Lennox.
