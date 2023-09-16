RAPID CITY, S.D. - Week five of the high school football season continued Saturday with a big match-up in Rapid City.
St. Thomas More hosted one of the top teams in Class 11B the fifth ranked Hot Springs Bison.
After suffering their first loss of the season last week to Dell Rapids, the Bison bounced back to knock off the Cavaliers, 31-7.
The Bison led by seven at halftime.
But Hot Springs outscored STM in the second half, 17-0.
Hot Springs improves to 4-1 on the season.
The Bison will host Lead-Deadwood on Sept. 22 for homecoming.
Meanwhile, St. Thomas More falls to 2-2.
The Cavaliers return to action on Sept. 22 at Sturgis.
High School Football Scores from Saturday, Sept. 16
Aberdeen Central 21, Mitchell 6
Crazy Horse 26, Marty Indian 10
Great Plains Lutheran 44, Sunshine Bible Academy 16
Hot Springs 31, St. Thomas More 7
Rapid City Christian 25, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 0
Todd County 42, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 12
Winnebago, Neb. 50, St. Francis Indian 6
Winner 52, Lead-Deadwood 0
College Football
Colorado Mesa 38, SD Mines 30
South Dakota Mines opened conference play on Saturday against Colorado Mesa for homecoming.
Although South Dakota Mines outgained Colorado Mesa, 498-278 yards, the Mavericks defeated the Hardrockers, 38-30.
Jayden Johannsen threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns. But he also had three interceptions.
Meanwhile, Ben Noland had six catches for 100 yards and three touchdowns.
South Dakota Mines is now 1-2 on the season.
The Hardrockers will travel to Las Vegas, New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 23 to play New Mexico Highlands.
College Football Scores
Black Hills State 55, Chadron State 19
South Dakota State 70, Drake 7
South Dakota 35, Lamar 6
Nebraska 35, Northern Illinois 11