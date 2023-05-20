RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rumble in the Hills Lacrosse Tournament kicked off Saturday at the Dakota Fields Sports Complex.

The Black Hills Shock defeated the Grand Cities Predators in girls lacrosse by a score of 23-4.

The Shock jumped out a 14-1 lead at halftime and never looked back.

Click on the video to watch goals by the following Black Hills Shock players; Endonnis Moreno, Gretchen Henry, Gabby Mertz and Asea Malik.

The tournament wraps up on Sunday.

