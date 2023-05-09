HOT SPRINGS, SD - After winning the Black Hills Pre-Conference girls golf tournament on May 4, the Spearfish Spartans were hoping for the same kind of performance Monday as they competed for the conference title.

Instead, St. Thomas More had five golfers finish in the top 12, and the Cavaliers captured the conference title at the Southern Hills Golf Course in Hot Springs.

The Cavaliers finished with a total score of 365.

Spearfish was second with 379.

Rylan Horning from St. Thomas More was the medalist after carding an 81.

Kaitlin Strain, also from STM, was second with an 83.

Featured highlights from the BHC golf tournament

Lilly Heisinger - Sturgis

Kaitlin Strain - STM

Amber Layton - Custer

Hayden Thorton - RC Christian

Alison Kennedy - Spearfish

Rylan Horning - STM

Final Team Scores

1.  STM                    365   

2.  Spearfish           379   

3.  Custer                418  

4.  Belle Fourche     445   

5.  Sturgis               475   

Individual Scores

1    Rylan Horning         STM                81

2    Kaitlin Strain           STM                83

3    Allyson Kattke        Hot Springs    86

3    Hayden Thorton     RC Christian   86

5    Alison Kennedy      Spearfish        87

6    Olivia Torgerson     Spearfish        91

7    Cadence Kilmer     Spearfish        93

8    Lilly Heisinger        Sturgis           96

9    Amber Layton       Custer           100

9    Makenna Jacobson      STM        100

11    Amity Strand        STM              101

11    Finley Young         STM             101

13    Shauna Zacher     Custer        102

14    Jordyn Uphoff       Custer         103

15    Chloe Schmoker    Belle Fourche      105

