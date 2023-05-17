RAPID CITY, S.D. - Law enforcement took on the men and women from Ellsworth Air Force Base's Security Forces in a friendly game of softball Tuesday as a part of National Police Week.
"We have great partnerships with our local law enforcement agencies and this being Police Week, we wanted to make sure that we really showed that brotherhood and all our brothers and sisters across the local area," Capt. Casey Ryan, operations officer of the 28th Security Forces Squadron, said. "It was just a fun way to show support for them as well as remember those that have put their lives on the line."
A nice crowd arrived to watch the game which was played.
Ellsworth's Security Forces, or The Defenders, challenged Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, AKA The Good Guys.
The game was also a way to get the community more involved with all three.
"We're just trying to get involvement," Amanda Swanson, sergeant of the PCSO patrol division, said. "We're very big with our community. We have a ton of support from our local community here in Rapid City. So it's just a fun thing to get people out and just help support their local law enforcement."
The Good Guys (law enforcement) ended up winning 16-11, but it was mainly a way to play a fun game and show support for the officers this week.