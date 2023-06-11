LEAD, S.D. – Hear ye, hear ye! The Black Hills Renaissance Festival opened Saturday in Lead, with many braving the rain for a day of fun. Attendees and vendors shared their excitement for the festival and for its future.
Leigha Patterson
As the Executive Director for the Lead Chamber of Commerce, Patterson is always looking for something new and exciting to bring to the area. And since the festival's formation three years ago, much has changed.
"The very first year we did it, it was only one day people really didn't know what was happening or what was going on. So a lot of people just kind of saw the traffic, came in and were like, 'oh, this looks like fun.' And then the second year we expanded more into two and a half days," she explained.
On top of extending the days, she says they also added a meet and greet-style event for vendors and performers.
"And then this year, with the addition of the jousting, we were just hoping to get more crowds drawn in for something unique that is not in the Black Hills."
Lindsay Brown
This year marked Blacksmith Lindsay Brown's second year as a vendor for the festival, but he has worked much longer to develop his blacksmithing skills. He first picked up the trade at the age of 13, fulfilling a life-long dream of his to work with metal.
Like last year, he brought his skills to the festival to show the public in live demonstrations featuring a forge and anvil that date back more than 100 years, which he says are a testament to the effectiveness and long-lasting nature of the tools of the trade.
"I got recommended for it by someone who was at the Sioux Falls Renaissance Fair and came out here. Both times I have been here, it has been raining, but overall, it's pretty fun event. At these events– specifically this one, the vendors are always nice company."
Sara the Siren (Sara Starkowski)
For Sara, this year also marked her second year attending the festival. And while the rain was hard to escape amid the festivities, she had prepared accordingly. "It is cloak weather, that is for sure," she said.
"Cloaks and furs, that is how you adapt." Still, roaming through the area she says there was still a great turnout for the event and was grateful for the effort that went into making it happen. Her favorite part, she says, is interacting with the people, especially children, and getting them involved. "It is so easy to bring them into the magical realm with you, so I definitely like interacting with children the most," she said.