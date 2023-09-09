ROCHFORD, S.D. – The Black Hills are home to an abundance of wildlife. And just north of Rochford, officials hope to encourage the return of one animal along a portion of Silver Creek: beavers
Up until the 1980's, Silver Creek was home to beaver populations. But after population decreases followed by a declining river ecosystem, the Forest Service, South Dakota State University and local volunteer groups are part of a project working to fix multiple issues by building replica dams.
"Humans are not as good of beaver dam builders as beavers are, but we are trying," one Forest Service official explained.
Due to sediment building up and getting trapped in the wetlands, nothing was getting down to Rapid Creek.
"So this project will work on hopefully improving water quality by slowly releasing the water throughout the year and then improving fish and wildlife habitat," Rangelands Management Specialist Matthew Scott for the Forest Service said.
Plans are for around 1.5 miles of the mimic beaver dams along Silver Creek made from wood, mud, and willow branches – things that beavers would normally use. The branches are then weaved through wooden stakes to help create the structured and staggered flow needed that could eventually raise the water table.
"Wetlands and riparian areas act like huge sponges," Scott said. "So the longer we hold that water in these upper reaches of the watershed, then during the summer, it'll slowly release that water down instead of running off in the spring time and only being stored in Pactola. It will be storing this water up here, as well as providing good fish and wildlife habitat."