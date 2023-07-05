RAPID CITY, S.D. - What a difference a year makes.
Last July, Post 22 defeated Premier West to finish in seventh place at the Firecracker Tournament.
This year, the Hardhats found themselves in the championship game on Tuesday against the Next Level Baseball team from North Carolina.
Next Level jumped out a 4-0 lead.
But Post 22 battled back to win the Firecracker Tournament by a final score of 5-4.
Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Harrison Good hit a walk-off home run to earn the victory for Post 22.
The Hardhats win the Firecracker Tournament for the first time since 2019.
Post 22 improves to 36-19 on the season.
Post 22 will compete in the Gopher Classic starting Friday, July 7 in Maple Grove, MN.
Final Results from the Firecracker Tournament
RC Post 22 - 5, Next Level Baseball 4 Championship game
Rocky Mountain 9, Pueblo 0 3rd place
Papillion 1, Missoula 0 5th place
Premier West 14, RC Post 22 Expos 3 7th place