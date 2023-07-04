RAPID CITY, S.D. - Post 22 and the Next Level Baseball team were the only two undefeated teams remaining heading into the final day of pool play at the Firecracker Tournament.
So it was only fitting that those two teams squared off on Monday evening at the Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark.
The game didn't start until 9:35 p.m. due to rain and lightning earlier in the day.
The contest was then stopped in the third inning due to rain with NLB leading Post 22, 3-1.
The Post 22 - Next Level Baseball game was eventually ruled a no contest.
However, the Hardhats and NLB will meet again in the championship game on Tuesday, July 4 at 4:30 p.m.
Firecracker Tournament Scores from Monday, July 3
RC Post 22 Expos 2, Premier West 1
Rocky Mountain 11, Pueblo 10
Papillion, NE 10, Rocky Mountain 2
Missoula 12, Next Level Baseball 10 in 8 innings
Post 22 vs Next Level Baseball, rained out
Final Schedule for Tuesday, July 4
9 a.m. - Missoula vs Papillion 5th place game
11:30 a.m. - RC Post 22 Expos vs Premier West 7th place game
2 p.m. Pueblo vs Rocky Mountain 3rd place game
4:30 p.m. Post 22 vs Next Level Baseball Championship game