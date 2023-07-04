RAPID CITY, S.D. - Post 22 and the Next Level Baseball team were the only two undefeated teams remaining heading into the final day of pool play at the Firecracker Tournament.

So it was only fitting that those two teams squared off on Monday evening at the Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark.

The game didn't start until 9:35 p.m. due to rain and lightning earlier in the day.

The contest was then stopped in the third inning due to rain with NLB leading Post 22, 3-1.

The Post 22 - Next Level Baseball game was eventually ruled a no contest.

However, the Hardhats and NLB will meet again in the championship game on Tuesday, July 4 at 4:30 p.m.

Firecracker Tournament Scores from Monday, July 3

RC Post 22 Expos 2, Premier West 1

Rocky Mountain 11, Pueblo 10

Papillion, NE 10, Rocky Mountain 2

Missoula 12, Next Level Baseball 10 in 8 innings

Post 22 vs Next Level Baseball, rained out

Final Schedule for Tuesday, July 4

9 a.m. - Missoula vs Papillion         5th place game

11:30 a.m.  - RC Post 22 Expos vs Premier West         7th place game

2 p.m.  Pueblo vs Rocky Mountain           3rd place game

4:30 p.m.  Post 22 vs Next Level Baseball         Championship game

