RAPID CITY, S.D. – Before Douglas High School's new year starts on Monday, seniors tapped into their creative side for a new kind of fundraiser.
Inspired by social media trends, school officials allowed the class of 2024 to purchase and decorate their own parking space. With permission from district officials, they broke out the paints and brushes as they got started on their displays Saturday morning.
For $75, students get to reserve a parking space in front of the school for the whole year. The money raised will pay for school activities such as dances and prom.
"We have a Tangled theme and Mulan quotes, we have 'holy cow, it's my senior year.' And definitely sports – it's been really exciting," Student Council Advisor Arianna Grindle said. "They come up with the best ideas and what's great is their spots are unique to who they are. And we can see a reflection of that through them."
Grindle and other school officials hope that with continued community support they can make this an annual tradition for graduating seniors.