BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. - The state track and field meet is set to kick off on Thursday, May 25 in Sioux Falls.

So in the meantime, teams from around the Black Hills competed Thursday in the Region 8A Track and Field Championship in Belle Fourche.

The Custer girls captured their fifth straight region title, while the Custer boys won their fourth region title since 2018.

For complete results click here.

Region 8A Final Boys Team Standings

1.    Custer    186

2.    Belle Fourche    157.5

3.    St. Thomas More    99

4.    Hill City    93.5

5.    Hot Springs    57

6.    Rapid City Christian    43

7.    Lead-Deadwood    34

Region 8A Final Girls Team Standings

1.    Custer    192.5

2.    Belle Fourche    112

3.    Rapid City Christian    102

4.    St. Thomas More    90

5.    Hill City    80.5

6.    Hot Springs    68

7.    Lead-Deadwood    45

Featured Highlights

Hallie Person, Lead-Deadwood - Girls 1600 meter run

Drew Lehman, Custer - Boys 1600 meter run

Jordyn Larsen, Custer - Girls 400 meter dash

Matt Close, Hot Springs - Boys 400 meter dash

Ciana Stiefel, Custer - Girls Pole Vault

Brit Wheeler, Custer - Girls 800 meter run

Lane Krautschun, Belle Fourche - Boys 800 meter run

Mical Grace, Custer - Boys 300 meter hurdles

Tags

Sports Director

Justin Wickersham has been at KNBN since September 1999 and is currently the Sports Director. In his free time, Justin likes to workout, go running, travel and of course, watch sporting events.