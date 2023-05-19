BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. - The state track and field meet is set to kick off on Thursday, May 25 in Sioux Falls.
So in the meantime, teams from around the Black Hills competed Thursday in the Region 8A Track and Field Championship in Belle Fourche.
The Custer girls captured their fifth straight region title, while the Custer boys won their fourth region title since 2018.
For complete results click here.
Region 8A Final Boys Team Standings
1. Custer 186
2. Belle Fourche 157.5
3. St. Thomas More 99
4. Hill City 93.5
5. Hot Springs 57
6. Rapid City Christian 43
7. Lead-Deadwood 34
Region 8A Final Girls Team Standings
1. Custer 192.5
2. Belle Fourche 112
3. Rapid City Christian 102
4. St. Thomas More 90
5. Hill City 80.5
6. Hot Springs 68
7. Lead-Deadwood 45
Featured Highlights
Hallie Person, Lead-Deadwood - Girls 1600 meter run
Drew Lehman, Custer - Boys 1600 meter run
Jordyn Larsen, Custer - Girls 400 meter dash
Matt Close, Hot Springs - Boys 400 meter dash
Ciana Stiefel, Custer - Girls Pole Vault
Brit Wheeler, Custer - Girls 800 meter run
Lane Krautschun, Belle Fourche - Boys 800 meter run
Mical Grace, Custer - Boys 300 meter hurdles