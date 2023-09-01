RAPID CITY, S.D. - South Dakota Mines opened the college football season on Friday at home against Valley City State.
The former conference opponents squared off for the first time since 2012.
Jayden Johannsen passed for 167 yards and two touchdowns and the Hardrockers defeated the Vikings, 31-14.
Meanwhile, Ben Noland had seven receptions for 71 yards and two scores.
The Hardrockers have high hopes this year after back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in over 40 years.
South Dakota Mines will play one more non-conference game.
The Hardrockers will travel to Kirksville, MO on Saturday, Sept. 9 to play Truman State.