STURGIS, S.D. - A North Dakota teacher has emerged victorious in the 84th City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Logo Contest, unveiling her winning design at the Harley-Davidson Rally Point in Sturgis.
Morgan Bauer, 23, a Bismarck local, clinched the title and is set to teach first-grade at Kidder County School in Steele, ND, this fall. Bauer completed her education at Bismarck's Century High School in 2019 and earned her teaching credentials from the University of Mary.
Last fall, Sturgis City invited entries for a unique logo to represent the 84th City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in 2024, with a top prize of $5,000.
Bauer's winning design features a motorcycle tire track encircling Bear Butte, integrated with the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally emblem. Her inspiration stemmed from the Rally's core themes of The Ride, The Roar, and The Rally, all tied to the wheels of motorcycles.
Having attended the Rally last year, Bauer was struck by the ingenuity bike owners poured into their rides. "Sturgis is truly one-of-a-kind," she said.
Out of over 100 submissions, Bauer's emblem was selected through an online contest. Her design will be showcased across various media, merchandise, and advertising, both online and in Sturgis and beyond.
City officials lauded the quality of entries received, with Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen remarking on the challenge of choosing a winner from "over 100 exceptional designs" submitted by artists from the Black Hills and beyond.
The closing ceremony began with Mayor Carstensen honoring first responders from Sturgis. August 12, 2023 was declared First Responders Day. Two first responders were were honored specifically for their lifetime of service. Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin and Sturgis Fire Chief Tom Trigg were thanked for their tireless dedication.
Along with honoring the first responders, Police Athletic League Mayor's Bike Raffle was held with Mayor Carstensen drawing the lucky winner. A man named "Sonny" from Wisconsin was the winner of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.