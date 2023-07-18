359848202_10163336744549522_778804644420444030_n.jpg

Evan Ludes, Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Severe weather with large amounts of hail hit the Black Hills July 17 beginning with Gillette and hitting Hot Springs particularly hard. Confirmed reports of tennis ball sized hail struck the Angostura area. 

Here is a collection of photos from the storm that users have shared. Remember that you can submit your storm photos by commenting on one of our Facebook posts or suing a form on our website. 

July 17 Storm Photos

