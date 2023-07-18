RAPID CITY, S.D. - Severe weather with large amounts of hail hit the Black Hills July 17 beginning with Gillette and hitting Hot Springs particularly hard. Confirmed reports of tennis ball sized hail struck the Angostura area.
Here is a collection of photos from the storm that users have shared. Remember that you can submit your storm photos by commenting on one of our Facebook posts or suing a form on our website.
Deb Reimer Arbogast, Gillette
Lori Prang Smith, Rapid City
Heather Arnold, Rapid City
Lindsay Vogel, Angostura Horsehead Campground (had a broken back window on their vehicle)
Deb Reimer Arbogast, Gillette
Lindsay Vogel,
Angostura Horsehead Campground
Aimee Gravgaard, Hot Springs
Rachel Lee Hanks, Rapid City
Lindsay Vogel, Angostura Horsehead Campground
Connie Knodel, Hot Springs
Summer Kalstrom Humbracht, Hot Springs
Amanda Long, Hot Springs (broken car windshield)
Stephanie Wambli TaCanupa Wi, Hot Springs
Shanna Miller,
Angostura Lake
Stephanie Wambli TaCanupa Wi, Hot Springs
Dez M. Airheart, Hot Springs
Jesse L Roltgen, Rapid City
Sharon Lindrooth Romey, Hot Springs
Rachel Lee Hanks, Rapid City
