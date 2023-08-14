The NFL Regular season is just around the corner. The team over at BetOnline sportsbook asked the AI "Midjourney" to create mascots for each NFL team.
The AI made some interesting choices. Check out the photos below and tell us your favorite mascot in the Facebook comments.
AI Generated mascots for each NFL team
Arizona CardinalsUpdated
Atlanta FalconsUpdated
Baltimore RavensUpdated
Buffalo BillsUpdated
Carolina PanthersUpdated
Chicago BearsUpdated
Cincinnati BengalsUpdated
Cleveland BrownsUpdated
Dallas CowboysUpdated
Denver BroncosUpdated
Detroit LionsUpdated
Green Bay PackersUpdated
Houston TexansUpdated
Indianapolis ColtsUpdated
Jacksonville JaguarsUpdated
Kansas City ChiefsUpdated
Las Angeles RamsUpdated
Las Vegas RaidersUpdated
Los Angeles ChargersUpdated
Miami DolphinsUpdated
Minnesota VikingsUpdated
New England PatriotsUpdated
New Orleans SaintsUpdated
New York GiantsUpdated
New York JetsUpdated
Philadelphia EaglesUpdated
Pittsburgh SteelersUpdated
San Francisco 49ersUpdated
Seattle SeahawksUpdated
Tampa Bay BuccaneersUpdated
Tennessee TitansUpdated
Washington CommandersUpdated
Related:
In conjunction with the release of the new Barbie movie, Madhouse Labs used the AI tool Midjourney to create Barbies that are inspired by ever…