WALL, S.D. - The Wall Regional High School Rodeo kicked off Saturday with the first of two performances this weekend.

Contestants in each of the four regions are trying to earn at least three points in order to qualify for the state high school finals rodeo which starts on June 13 in Ft. Pierre.

The second rodeo performance will take place on Sunday, June 4 starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Wall Rodeo Grounds.

Featured Highlights from Saturday, June 3

Sophia Meyer, Rapid City - Barrel Racing

Piper Cordes, Wall - Barrel Racing

Jace Blasius, Wall - Tie Down Roping

Talon Krolikowski, Martin - Saddle Bronc

Pace Garrett, Wright, WY - Saddle Bronc

Eastan West, New Underwood - Saddle Bronc

Chloe Fortune, Quinn - Breakaway Roping

Jessica Caspers, New Underwood - Breakaway Roping

