WALL, S.D. - The Wall Regional High School Rodeo kicked off Saturday with the first of two performances this weekend.
Contestants in each of the four regions are trying to earn at least three points in order to qualify for the state high school finals rodeo which starts on June 13 in Ft. Pierre.
The second rodeo performance will take place on Sunday, June 4 starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Wall Rodeo Grounds.
Featured Highlights from Saturday, June 3
Sophia Meyer, Rapid City - Barrel Racing
Piper Cordes, Wall - Barrel Racing
Jace Blasius, Wall - Tie Down Roping
Talon Krolikowski, Martin - Saddle Bronc
Pace Garrett, Wright, WY - Saddle Bronc
Eastan West, New Underwood - Saddle Bronc
Chloe Fortune, Quinn - Breakaway Roping
Jessica Caspers, New Underwood - Breakaway Roping
Wall Regional High School Rodeo
Chloe Fortune from Quinn in breakaway roping
Christopher Farmer from St. Francis in the bareback riding
Cole Waters from Pine Ridge in the saddle bronc
Eastan West from New Underwood in the saddle bronc
Izaah Bartels from Caputa in the saddle bronc
Jace Blasius from Wall in the tie down roping
Jayda Reinert from Wall in the barrel racing
Jessica Caspers from New Underwood in the breakaway roping
Kale Crowser from New Underwood in the tie down roping
Matthew Heathershaw from Quinn in the tie down roping
Mica Rypkem from Caputa in the barrel racing
Pace Garrett from Wright in the bareback riding
Pace Garrett from Wright, WY in the saddle bronc
Piper Cordes from Wall in the barrel racing
Rylan Elshere from Elm Springs in the saddle bronc
Sophia Meyer from Rapid City in the barrel racing
T. Merrill from Wall in the barrel racing
Talon Krolikowski from Martin in the saddle bronc
Trinity Zopp from Nemo in the barrel racing
Wall Regional High School Rodeo 1
Wall Regional HIgh School Rodeo
William Waln from Martin in the tie down roping
