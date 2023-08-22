RAPID CITY, S.D. - It's rodeo time at the Central States Fair in Rapid City.

The action kicked off Sunday night with the Extreme Broncs Finals followed by the first of three PRCA rodeo performances on Monday.

Over the course of four days, the Range Days Rodeo will pay out around $200,000 in prize money.

The Range Days Rodeo continues on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. each night.

Featured highlights from Monday, Aug. 21

Steer Wrestling

Joe Wilson - Martin, SD           4.4 seconds

Tanner Brunner - Ramona, KS       3.9 seconds

Bareback Riding

Cooper Cooke - Victor, ID                83.5 points

Seth Hardwick - Ranchester, WY             83 points

Nick Pelke - Mondovi, WI                       87 points

Tags