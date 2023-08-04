RAPID CITY, S.D. - Post 22 saw its season come to an end on Friday, as the Hardhats lost to Harrisburg 4-3 at the Central Plains Regional Tournament.
Post 22 jumped out a 3-0 lead after the first inning.
But Harrisburg finally scored a run in the third inning and grabbed the lead in the fourth inning.
There was a questionable call in the second inning that may have cost the Hardhats another run.
Aiden Roberts laid down the bunt to the left side of the plate.
But then Roberts collided with the first baseman who dropped the ball.
In the meantime, Dominick McKnight came home from second base.
However, all four umpires huddled and discussed the play.
Eventually, Roberts was called out for interference and McKnight had to return to second base.
Post 22 ends the season with a record of 48-25.
Central Plains Regional Tournament
Scores from Friday, Aug. 4
St. Michael, MN 7, Eden Prairie, MN 5
Harrisburg, SD 4, Rapid City Post 22 - 3
Lincoln, NE 7, Fargo, ND 1
Schedule for Saturday, Aug. 5
St. Michael, MN vs Fargo, ND 11 a.m.
Harrisburg, SD vs Lincoln, NE 3:30 p.m.