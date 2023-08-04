Post 22 vs Fargo Post 2

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Central Plains Regional Tournament continued Thursday at the Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark.

After a come-from-behind victory in the opening round, Post 22 squared off against Fargo Post 2 on Thursday.

Post 22 only gave up three hits to Fargo.

But it was enough as Fargo defeated the Hardhats, 2-1.

Fargo advances to play Lincoln, NE on Friday.

Meanwhile, Post 22 will play Harrisburg on Friday at 3:30 p.m. in an elimination game.

Scores from Thursday, Aug. 3

Harrisburg 1, Williston, ND 0

Eden Prairie, MN 6, Elkhorn, NE 4

Lincoln, NE 3, St. Michael, MN 2

Fargo, ND 2, RC Post 22 - 1

Schedule for Friday, Aug. 4

* Eden Prairie, MN vs St. Michael, MN       11 a.m.

* RC Post 22 vs Harrisburg, SD       3:30 p.m.

* Elimination games

Lincoln, NE vs Fargo, ND            6 p.m.

