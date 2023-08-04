RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Central Plains Regional Tournament continued Thursday at the Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark.
After a come-from-behind victory in the opening round, Post 22 squared off against Fargo Post 2 on Thursday.
Post 22 only gave up three hits to Fargo.
But it was enough as Fargo defeated the Hardhats, 2-1.
Fargo advances to play Lincoln, NE on Friday.
Meanwhile, Post 22 will play Harrisburg on Friday at 3:30 p.m. in an elimination game.
Central Plains Regional Tournament
Scores from Thursday, Aug. 3
Harrisburg 1, Williston, ND 0
Eden Prairie, MN 6, Elkhorn, NE 4
Lincoln, NE 3, St. Michael, MN 2
Fargo, ND 2, RC Post 22 - 1
Schedule for Friday, Aug. 4
* Eden Prairie, MN vs St. Michael, MN 11 a.m.
* RC Post 22 vs Harrisburg, SD 3:30 p.m.
* Elimination games
Lincoln, NE vs Fargo, ND 6 p.m.