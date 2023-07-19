DEADWOOD, S.D. – James Butler "Wild Bill" Hickock is without a doubt the most legendary and famous figure of the wild west town, but a new project recently approved by the city is bringing in five more famous faces to Main Street in downtown Deadwood in the form of five bronze statues.
Who will be featured?
According to the Commissioner for the City of Deadwood Michael Johnson, the city approved the following people to receive a statue:
- Martha Jane "Calamity Jane" Cannary:
- Dora DuFran
- Fee Lee Wong
- Seth Bullock
- W.E. Adams
Johnson adds that this was a project he and a small group of people had been working on and trying to put together for two years. And when thinking of which people they wanted to highlight, he knew Calamity Jane was definitely a good starting point.
"Of course we have Wild Bill. He is very well known. There are three actually sculptures of Wild Bill within the city of Deadwood," he said. "And then, of course, there is Calamity Jane. and you think, 'well, there's no Calamity. What are we going to do about her? We will let her be our first."
The city plans to unveil the new statue as soon as September of this year, which will feature Calamity Jane sitting on a bronze bench, where people can sit next to and take their picture with her.
Calamity Jane
According to Rose Speirs, Calamity Jane came to Deadwood a different points in her life, but her visits were always met with mixed views from the residents due to her wild ways. However, she did have a caring side where, among many things, she was one of the few people that was willing to go to the camp where smallpox patients were held and help care for them, carrying out tasks such as administering vaccines.
And while she worked many different jobs to make money, Deadwood History, Inc., Coomunications Director Rose Speirs also says that Jane was somewhat of a marketing expert for herself.
"She would have studio portraits taken, which are a lot of the photographs that we have in our collection. And she would sell the studio cards to promote herself," Speirs said. "So to me, that was really genius, a way to make people go, 'I want a picture of Calamity Jane' And she would sell the photos. So she was very clever– a very clever woman."
Dora DuFran
In the city's beginnings, the wild west nature of Deadwood was definitely prevalent through seedy activity, lots of alcohol sales, and prostitution. Dora DuFran and her family immigrated to The United States from England when she was very young and lived in Nebraska, and eventually moved to Rapid City several years later and became a dancehall girl.
Speirs adds that for cities like Deadwood where prostitution was a big part of the landscape, prostitutes actually helped pay for important city additions such as fire engines and more. However, when Rapid City came down on prostitution, she explains, DuFran became a nurse for a doctor who said DuFran was one of the best that had ever worked for him.
"She was so compassionate with people that she would actually bring them into her own house to help care for them," Spiers said. "Or if they didn't have money to buy medicine, she was buying their medicine and food for them."
Dufran died in 1934, and was buried at the Mount Moriah Cemetery not too far from both Wild Bill Hickock and Calamity Jane. At DuFran's request, she was buried with her husband Joseph and pet parrot Fred.
Fee Lee Wong
"We used to have a very large Chinese community, second next to San Francisco," Johnson said. And one of the leaders that was part of the community was Fee Lee Wong.
According to the City of Deadwood, Wong arrived in Deadwood December of 1876 and eventually made the city his home. A businessman, Wong found success in mining merchandise, and many other industries that were big during his time and owned two brick buildings on lower Main Street that were known as the Wing Tsue Bazaar.
Johnson says that talks are in place to have Wong's statue, once complete, be located somewhere along lower Main Street. The two brick buildings, the city website says, were a focal point for Deadwood's Chinatown community.
Seth Bullock
"A U.S. Sheriff and Marshall, along with a friend of President Theodore Roosevelt," Johnson said. Bullock was named the first-ever town sheriff for Deadwood.
From the Deadwood History Inc., Bullock was such a tall and intimidating man, "he could stare down an angry cobra." Along with a lawman, Bullock also teamed up with Solomon "Sol" Star and ran the first hardware store.
However, when the store burned down, they decided to build and open the city's first-ever hotel. The hotel, The Bullock still remains today.
Bullock is also buried at Mount Moriah cemetery, his grave located at the very top along with his wife.
W.E. Adams
During his time in Deadwood W.E. Adams, for whom building such as the Adams House and the Adams Museum are named for, he and his brother sought their fortune in places other than mining.
"He made most of his finances during the first world war in sugar," Commissioner Johnson said. Prior to that, according to the city of Deadwood, he and his brother built the Adams Brothers Banner Grocery in 1877. And even after a fire destroyed the store, it was rebuilt to be a bigger and better facility.
When Adams died, the house became a museum a century later.