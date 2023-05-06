RAPID CITY, S.D. - The East-West Invitational boys tennis tournament wrapped up Saturday in Rapid City and Spearfish.
Rapid City Stevens split during the final day of competition.
Top ranked Sioux Falls Lincoln swept the Raiders, 9-0.
But then the Raiders bounced back to beat Sioux Falls Jefferson, 8-1.
Click on the video to watch highlights of the Flight 2 doubles match between Dayler Segrist and Max Phares from Stevens against Dawson McCaulley and Kyan Kemmis from Jefferson.
Saturday Results from the East-West Invite
SF Lincoln 9, RC Stevens 0
RC Stevens 8, SF Jefferson 1
RC Christian 7, SF Washington 1
*RC Christian 1, SF Roosevelt 0
(The rest of the matches were terminated due to the rain.)