RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City Stevens dominated St. Thomas More on Tuesday night in boys soccer.
The Raiders defeated the Cavaliers, 14-0.
Gabe Cox scored a hat trick in the first half.
Plus, freshman Ravi Moreland recorded his first hat trick at the varsity level.
Rapid City Stevens improves to 6-3 on the season, while St. Thomas More falls to 2-5.
The Raiders are off now until Sept. 19 when they play Rapid City Central.
Meanwhile, The Cavaliers will host Rapid City Central on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Boys Soccer Scores
Rapid City Stevens 14, St. Thomas More 0
Spearfish 6, Sturgis 0
Girls Soccer Scores
Rapid City Stevens 3, St. Thomas More 1
Spearfish 1, Sturgis 0