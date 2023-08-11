BOX ELDER, S.D. - It's that time of year again.
The high school soccer season kicked off Friday with matches taking place across the state.
Douglas-Rapid City Christian-New Underwood opened the boys soccer season at home against Pierre.
The Patriots are looking to improve after finishing 1-13 last year and failing to make the playoffs.
Unfortunately, the Governors shut out the Patriots, 3-0.
Meanwhile, Pierre defeated Douglas in girls soccer, 11-0.
The Douglas boys and girls are off now until Aug. 25 when they take on Yankton.
The matches will be played at Rapid City Christian.
Boys Soccer Scores from Friday, Aug. 11
Brookings 2, RC Stevens 1
Watertown 2, RC Central 0
Pierre 3, Douglas-RC Christian-New Underwood 0
Spearfish 2, Aberdeen Central 0
Girls Soccer Scores
RC Stevens 2, Brookings 0
RC Central 5, Watertown 0
Pierre 11, Douglas-RCC-NU 0
Spearfish 1, Aberdeen Central 0
Vermillion 3, St. Thomas More 1