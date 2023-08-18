RAPID CITY, S.D. - The boys high school golf season is in full swing.
Twelve teams from around the Black Hills and Pierre competed on Thursday in the Rapid City Invitational at Meadowbrook Golf Course.
Rapid City Stevens captured the team title with a total score of 311.
Pierre finished second with 319.
Hayden Heig from St. Thomas More and Jackson Swartz from Rapid City Stevens both shot a 71.
But Heig defeated Swartz in a playoff to take home individual medalist honors.
RC Invite Team Scores
1. RC Stevens 311
2. Pierre 319
3. RC Central 331
4. Spearfish 333
5. Belle Fourche 335
6. Sturgis 348
7. Custer 349
8. St. Thomas More 351
9. RC Stevens JV 357
10. Hot Springs 402
11. Red Cloud 519
T12. Douglas NS
T12. Lead-Deadwood NS
Individual Scores
1. Hayden Heig, St. Thomas More 71
2. Jackson Swartz, RC Stevens 71
3. Isaac Voyles, Belle Fourche 75
4. Aiden Voyles, Belle Fourche 75
5. Parker Reede, Spearfish 75
6. Benjamin Gibson, RC Central 76
7. Max Phares, RC Stevens 76
8. Luke Olson, Pierre 77
9. Charlie Rasmussen, Spearfish 79
10. Sawyer Sonnenschein, Pierre 79
