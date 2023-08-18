RAPID CITY, S.D. - The boys high school golf season is in full swing.

Twelve teams from around the Black Hills and Pierre competed on Thursday in the Rapid City Invitational at Meadowbrook Golf Course.

Rapid City Stevens captured the team title with a total score of 311.

Pierre finished second with 319.

Hayden Heig from St. Thomas More and Jackson Swartz from Rapid City Stevens both shot a 71.

But Heig defeated Swartz in a playoff to take home individual medalist honors.

RC Invite Team Scores

1. RC Stevens            311

2. Pierre                     319

3. RC Central             331

4. Spearfish               333

5. Belle Fourche         335

6. Sturgis                   348

7. Custer                   349

8. St. Thomas More    351

9. RC Stevens JV       357

10. Hot Springs         402

11. Red Cloud           519

T12.  Douglas             NS

T12.  Lead-Deadwood   NS

Individual Scores

1. Hayden Heig, St. Thomas More              71

2. Jackson Swartz, RC Stevens                  71

3. Isaac Voyles, Belle Fourche                    75

4. Aiden Voyles, Belle Fourche                    75

5. Parker Reede, Spearfish                        75

6. Benjamin Gibson, RC Central                 76

7. Max Phares, RC Stevens                       76

8. Luke Olson, Pierre                                 77

9. Charlie Rasmussen, Spearfish               79

10. Sawyer Sonnenschein, Pierre              79

