STURGIS, S.D. – With the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally right around the corner, volunteers gathered on Friday to set up the Freedom Field at the Buffalo Chip.
The Freedom Field features around 800 American flags along with a 4,000 square-foot flag flying above the venue. When the area was first established, officials intended for each flag placed to be a tribute to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Iraq War.
However, the space quickly filled with flags, and it soon became a living tribute to all service members lost to war.
"A couple of years ago, I was with a mother that set a flag for her son," Retired National Guardsman Larry Zimmerman said. "She had the name of him on the bottom of that flag. And when you know that a mother is placing a flag for her fallen son that gave the ultimate sacrifice for this country. It makes you appreciate everything we're doing here and appreciate the freedoms we have."