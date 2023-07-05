BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. - The Black Hills Roundup wrapped up Tuesday with the fourth and final rodeo performance.
This year, contestants won their share of over $174,000 in prize money.
Shane O'Connell from Rapid City scored 86 points to finish in a tie for first place with Bradlee Miller in the bareback riding.
O'Connell won $3,058.
For more results from the Black Hills Roundup, click here.
Black Hills Roundup Winners
Bareback Riding
Shane O'Connell - Rapid City and Bradlee Miller - Huntsville, TX tied for first with 86 points
Saddle Bronc
Sage Newman - Melstone, MT 90 points
Bull Riding
No qualified rides.
Tie Down Roping
Blake Ash - Aurora, MO 8.3 seconds
Steer Wrestling
Tyler Willis Ravenscroft - Nenzel, NE 4.2 seconds
Team Roping
Shay Dixon Carroll - Stephenville, TX 3.9 seconds
Evan Arnold - Stephenville, TX 3.9 seconds
Ladies Breakaway
Kelsie Domer - Dublin, TX 1.70 seconds
Barrel Racing
Fonda Melby - Backus, MN 17.22 seconds