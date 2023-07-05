BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. - The Black Hills Roundup wrapped up Tuesday with the fourth and final rodeo performance.

This year, contestants won their share of over $174,000 in prize money.

Shane O'Connell from Rapid City scored 86 points to finish in a tie for first place with Bradlee Miller in the bareback riding.

O'Connell won $3,058.

For more results from the Black Hills Roundup, click here.

Black Hills Roundup Winners

Bareback Riding

Shane O'Connell - Rapid City and Bradlee Miller - Huntsville, TX      tied for first with 86 points

Saddle Bronc

Sage Newman - Melstone, MT                90 points

Bull Riding

No qualified rides.

Tie Down Roping

Blake Ash - Aurora, MO           8.3 seconds

Steer Wrestling

Tyler Willis Ravenscroft - Nenzel, NE            4.2 seconds

Team Roping

Shay Dixon Carroll - Stephenville, TX                 3.9 seconds

Evan Arnold - Stephenville, TX                          3.9 seconds

Ladies Breakaway

Kelsie Domer - Dublin, TX                  1.70 seconds

Barrel Racing

Fonda Melby - Backus, MN                  17.22 seconds

Tags