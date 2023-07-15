RAPID CITY, S.D. – For almost 40 years, the Rapid City community has gathered for food and fun as part of the Black Hills Military Appreciation BBQ. The event is dedicated to honoring the service of men and women at Ellsworth Air Force Base and Camp Rapid along with their families.
According to Black Hills Military Appreciation BBQ Chair Todd Walhof, the event all started 37 years ago with an informal celebration in the backyard of one Rapid City resident centered around a pig roast.
"Ed McBride started this in his backyard, roasting a pig just as an appreciation for all military folks, not just Ellsworth but the Army Guard here," said Walhof. "And it has grown from there, with Ed's son now roasting the pig."
Including the meal, bounce houses and activities for children were also at the barbecue, with a performance by the Rowan Grace Band. Men and women from Ellsworth and Camp Rapid were also recognized for their service and work.
Ellsworth Air Force Base Honorees
- Master Sgt. Bruce O'Brien Black of the 28th Operations Support Squadron
- Staff Sgt. Hannah Cox of the 28th Maintenance Operations Squadron
- Senior Airman Imani Putnam of the 28th Healthcare Operations Squadron
- Senior Airman Aiunaarca Hannant of the 28th Logistics Squadron
- Technical Sgt. Forrest Patten of the 28th Bomb Wing Safety Office
- Ellsworth AFB civilian employee Mr. Richard Davis
- Key Spouse Mrs. Monica Fosberg
South Dakota National Guard
- Sgt. 1st Class Erin Fagnan of the 1st Battalion, 196th Regiment
- Staff Sgt Thomas Nilsen of Joint Force Headquarters
- Sgt. Dylan Scheiffer of the 82nd Support Team
- Sgt. Robert Tesch of Joint Force Headquarters
- Maj Sarah Wetzler of Joint Force Headquarters
- Alesha Limbo, wife of Master Sgt Bradley Limbo
- SDNG Civilian employee Kelly Eitreim
Military-Friendly Business of the Year
Central States Fair