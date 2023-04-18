RAPID CITY, S.D.– When you flip a switch and the lights in your home come on, you have a lineman to thank for that. Journeyman linemen, such as those with Black Hills Energy, are responsible for tasks such as installing power lines and doing maintenance on them, oftentimes very far off of the ground. Black Hills Energy Vice President of Electric Operations Marc Eyre explains more about the importance of their work and one of the best ways to thank linemen on any day.
Why celebrate linemen?
As previously mentioned, without linemen working in communities like Rapid City and across the nation, there is a strong possibility that people would not have light or power in their homes. "They take a lot of pride in keeping the lights on. They do their job so well that oftentimes we can take it for granted when we flip a switch or turn on an appliance," Eyre said. "You know, we expect it to turn on and I think 99.99% of the time it does. So it's easy to take that for granted, but that doesn't happen by chance."
What does it take to become a line worker?
According to Eyre, workers such as journeyman linemen spend a long time training before they can begin their career as a lineman or woman. For Black Hills Energy staff alone, they must complete a four-year apprenticeship and accumulate a total of around 8,000 hours of bookwork, fieldwork, and on-the-job training in preparation for the job. "It is a very skilled and important job," he said. "And I am a little bit biased, but I think we have got some of the best linemen."
What hazards do they face?
According to Eyre, some of the main factors involve heights and high voltage. “You have to be comfortable working,” he said. “From either climbing a 50, 60-foot pole or working in a bucket. And wind where it might be moving around. Our linemen work on energized lines up to 25,000 volts,” he added. “Your outlet in your home is about 120 volts. But their expertise and years and years of training allow them to do that safely.”
What is the best way to thank a line worker?
Eyre says that the best way to thank a lineman on any day is to make sure they can do their job safely, especially in busy areas like on the road. “At times they are in vulnerable positions so they can get up to that line,” he explained. “We put out cones and signs to direct traffic, but it is just really important that you slow down and move over a lane to give them some space.”