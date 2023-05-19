RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Black Hills Lacrosse Association is hosting the Rumble in the Hills Tournament on Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21 in Rapid City.
The tournament features different age groups ranging from 10 and under all the way up to the varsity level.
The Black Hills Lacrosse teams will be competing against teams from Watertown, Bismarck, Mandan, Grand Forks and Fargo.
"If you come watch the varsity play, you'll see some really high level lacrosse," said boy varsity coach Zachary Hockert. "You know, in the fast past few years, we've really stepped up our training and things like that. And we're getting to the point now where even in the summertime we'll take travel teams out and get some looks from colleges. That's where we're at as far as skill level."
The Black Hills Lacrosse Association season started in early May and runs through the middle of June.
However, there's still time for kids to check out the sport of lacrosse.
"Even now, halfway through the season if you want to come try it out, come to a practice," said Zachary Hockert. "We'll let you do that for free. Just come out and have a good time. We have all the equipment. So you can come out and give it a shot."
The Rumble in the Hills Tournament will take place at the Dakota Fields Sports Complex with games starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday.
All the games are free of charge.