BELLE FOURCHE, SD - Anthony Budmayr from Belle Fourche signed a letter of intent to play men's basketball next year at Dickinson State University.
He was a member of the Broncs boys basketball team that finished 9-13 last year and lost to St. Thomas More in the Region 8A semifinals.
The guard averaged 14 points, three assists and six rebounds per game this past season.
Budmayr credits his coaches for helping him achieve this goal.
"I've had many coaches help me along the way," said Anthony Budmayr. "A lot of them were my dad, Clay Pottorff and Kyle Webb helping me through high school. Then my middle school coaches."